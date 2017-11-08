World War One art trail coming to town next year

A large art trail is coming to Bury St Edmunds next year, which will see a number of World War One-themed works pop up in the town.

The trail is being organised by Ourburystedmunds Business Improvement District in partnership with the My WiSH charity based at West Suffolk Hospital. It is also supported by the Royal British Legion.

It will be in place from July 23 until Armistice Day on November 11 and will see 18 different art installations, commissioned by local artists and sculptors, put up in prime sites and locations in the town centre.

It comes after the success of the Wolf Trail which was put up in 2015 and brought over 15,000 people to the town.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Ourburystedmunds, said: “We are working with My WiSH Charity to mark thecentenary of the conclusion of World War 1 and we are also keen to work with local artists and bring people together to outline the aspects of the War in mainland Europe and how it impacted on the people of Bury St Edmunds.”

The first piece of artwork to be included in the trail was revealed this week, designed by engineering artist Denn Humphrey.

It is a serpentine bench made of oak and will feature a number of wooden poppies, which can be purchased and embedded with a special message, tribute or name. Proceeds from the poppies will go to the My WiSH charity’s Every Heart Matters appeal.

Anyone looking to purchase a wooden poppy or sponsor a piece of artwork should contact the team on 01284 712952 or fundraising@wsh.nhs.uk.