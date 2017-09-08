World-renowned humanitarian is Bury St Edmunds club’s guest speaker

Terry Waite, the world-renowned humanitarian, author and lecturer, will be guest speaker at the Athenaeum Club, in Bury St Edmunds, later this month.

As a member of the Archbishop of Canterbury’s staff, Mr Waite negotiated the release of many hostages in Iran, Libya and Lebanon and, while negotiating the release of captives in Beirut, was himself taken hostage, spending 1,763 days in captivity, more than four years of which were in solitary confinement.

Since his release in November 1991, he has dedicated himself to study, writing, lecturing and humanitarian activities, and is much sought after as a public speaker.

Mr Waite, who has a home in Suffolk, is president of Emmaus UK, an international charity working with homeless people, founder president of Hostage, a charity providing support for hostages and their families, and joint founder of YCare, a development agency for young people.

He was awarded an MBE in 1983 and a CBE in 1992, and holds many honorary doctorates in the UK and overseas.

Mr Waite’s speech will take place at 10.30am on September 27. Members are invited to attend for free, while tickets for non-members are priced at £3 each. Call 07902 335735.