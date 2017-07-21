Workshops prove a hit with inventive pupils

Pupils at a primary school in Rougham put their imaginations and technical abilities to the test by making some futuristic robot cars.

The Year 5 and 6 pupils at Rougham Primary School were taking part in the final session of a series of workshops run by STEM Ambassador, John Parnum, who gave his services voluntarily to the school.

The previous classes had included Stressy Soap, to examine tensions in the earth such as earthquakes and tsunamis; Marshmallow Towers to investigate structure; Water Rockets to dive into dynamics; Bath Bombs, to consider chemistry and finally Robot Cars, in which the pupils made cars out of engineering kits, which they could also take home.

“The pupils loved it and we have already planned more sessions for next year as we can only fit ten pupils in each workshop,” said teacher, Francesca Martin.

“The classes really helped pupils explore the world of science, technology, engineering and maths in a fun way.”