Worker at West Row haulage company died of severe crush injuries after accident, inquest told

A worker at a haulage company in West Row died after an accident in which he suffered severe crush injuries, an inquest has been told.

David Brown, 57, had been working between the cab unit and the trailer of an articulated lorry when the accident happened on March 13 at BCJ Taylor Haulage in Friday Street.

Today (Monday) an inquest into the death of Mr Brown was opened at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich.

The hearing was told that Mr Brown, of Longfields, Littleport, was taken to Addebrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge but died the same day.

A post mortem examination showed the cause of death to be asphyxia and severe chest and pelvic crush injuries.

The inquest was adjourned until June 30.