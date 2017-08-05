Work under way to resolve Bury St Edmunds road issues in face of cuts

Work is under way on a number of road surface problems in Bury St Edmunds.

A large pothole on St Andrews Street South is scheduled for repair in the next two weeks with other works planned.

The main problem areas were highlighted earlier this year by Bury town councillor, Tom Murray, who said the town had so many potholes, it was as it were preparing for World War Three by ‘building trenches’.

“The town council was given a presentation by Suffolk Highways recently followed by a full and frank discussion,” said Cllr Murray.

“The big surprise to myself, and I believe other town councillors, was the budget breakdown of funding from central government.

“It caused some consternation of how year-on-year, cuts had already taken place, the budget shown to us will have to be cut by a further £1 million for next year.

“I wondered where this could come from and put forward that the borough and town councils could perhaps part-fund some of the less technical aspects of looking after Bury St Edmunds roads and pathways.

A spokesperson for Suffolk County Council said: “Suffolk Highways is responsible for over 4000 miles of road across the county and we have a coordinated plan which makes best use of the resources we have.

“The pothole in St Andrew’s Street South is scheduled for repair within the next two weeks and will require an overnight road closure. During the closure we are also taking the opportunity to bring in specialist equipment to fix other defects in St Andrew’s Street South. The asphalt areas on Angel Hill were reconstructed in May this year.

“We are aware that some of the paved areas are in need of some maintenance and options for this are being considered.”