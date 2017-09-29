Work starts on extension to West Suffolk Crematorium, at Risby

Construction work on a major extension to West Suffolk Crematorium and Cemetery has started.

The extension, which has been planned for several years, will see an additional chapel and new hospitality suite created at the site, in Risby.

The creation of a second chapel will help to cut waiting times and give families more choice. It will be able to seat around 60 people, while being furnished to complement the larger existing chapel.

This phase of the project will take around seven months, with the chapel set to be completed next March.

The second phase of the development is a hospitality suite, which will be the first of its kind in the area.

It will have two function rooms where families can hold their funeral wakes, while there will also be a large café open to all visitors to the crematorium. A kitchen will offer catering options for funeral buffets and light lunches and cakes for the café.

The function rooms will be able to cater for various party sizes.

The suite should be ready to open by June 2017.

Royna Hill, crematorium manager, said they were aiming to keep noise and disruption to a minimum while the work was ongoing.

“We would like to apologise to families who visit our cemetery as, during this time, the cemetery will surrounded by the building work and not accessible by car. However a new path has been created for pedestrian access,” she added.