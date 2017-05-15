Woolpit man dies following Ixworth crash

A man from Woolpit has died following a serious crash in Ixworth on Monday.

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road, Woolpit, sustained life threatening injuries in a collision on the A1088 at the junction with Thetford Road at around 6.20am on May 8.

He was transported to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where police were informed he had died on Thursday.

The crash involved a blue Nissan Navara which is thought to have been travelling from Ixworth Thorpe towards Ixworth and a grey BMW 320 which is believed to have been travelling away from the A143 towards Honington.

A second man, aged in his 20s and from the Bury St Edmunds area, was also taken to hospital in a serious condition and has since been discharged.

A third man, in his 40s and from Brandon, was also injured but did not require hospital treatment.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD reference 30 of May 8.