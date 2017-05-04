Woolpit festival has programme launch

The launch of the programme for the Woolpit Festival took place last weekend.

The event runs from June 8- 17, with a fringe event on May 26, and focuses on artists with local connections.

Artistic director Allan Weide said; “With this year’s line up, we wanted a good mixture of music to encourge families and a younger age group to find out what the festival is about.”

The fringe comes from theatre group Eastern Angles who will perform The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, which is described as part live folk-gig, part folk tale, part barn-storming comedy,

The Keld ensemble will perform on June 8 while on June 9 Suffolk entertainer Charlie Haylock will bring his A Manner of Speaking - The Story of Spoken English show to Woolpit Village Hall.

Ceilidh band Skylarking return on June 10 for an evening of dance and fun for all the family.

Paul Higgs will perform Pavane live at St Mary’s Church on June 11 and will be joined by cellist Natalie Rozario, pianist Chris Ingham, drummer George Double, guitarist Andy Watson and double bass player Jerome Davis.

The baritone sounds of Mark Saberton and pianist Matthew McCombie will continue the festival on June 15 for a concert of music from opera, folk song and the musicals.

The Norfolk-based band Vagaband will appear on June 16 with their a soulful mix of Americana, blues, jazz and rock.

St Edmundsbury Male Voice Choir will close the festival on June 17. For more, visit: woolpit-festival.com