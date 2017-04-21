Woolpit author has first book signing

A Woolpit author will be signing copies of his first crime novel this weekend at Waterstones in Bury St Edmunds.

John Christie’s Who is my Neighbour? is about a Church of England vicar in the mid Suffolk town of Elmswetone who is a man in conflict.

Mr Christie hopes his new crime novel will provoke thoughts about the church and its relevance to society.

He said: “Well I had been thinking about writing this for some time, I retired, I have read crime novels throughout my career and I have always been interested in the workings of religon,”

He has previously written some children’s book for his family and friends and wrote the history of Stowmarket Golf Club in 2001.

Before the 78-year-old penned this novel, he was previously involved in village affairs, being chairman of the parish council, the village hall, playing field committee and the tennis club of which he is still an active member.

The protagonist, Victor, is described by the author as a violent man who has fallen out with the church.

The story follows Victor as he fights with his parish, his immediate superiors in the church and criminal elements

The self-published writer had advice to future budding novelists.

He said: “Just write, sit down and let the words come out, if you get stuck, leave it and come back to it later and just do that process over and over again.”

The signing will be at 11am-1pm in Waterstones Bookshop in the Buttermarket, Bury St. Edmunds, on April 22.