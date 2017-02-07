Woman who died in Bardwell collision is named

A woman who died following a road traffic collision in Bardwell has been named by police.

Officers were called at just before 10.50am on Sunday, February 5 to reports of a two vehicle collision, in Bardwell Road.

A Vauxhall Corsa travelling towards Bardwell collided with a silver Ford Galaxy vehicle travelling towards Ixworth.

The driver of the Vauxhall Corsa received fatal injuries as a result of the collision.

Katie Bent, 32, of School Lane, Bardwell, was treated by ambulance staff but died at the scene.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who has dash cam footage of the incident or witnessed the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to it to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101, quoting CAD number 127 of February 5.