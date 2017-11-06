Woman tried to disguise smell of cannabis with curry powder, court

A woman who tried to smuggle cannabis into Highpoint Prison by disguising the smell with curry powder has been given a suspended prison sentence.

When Casey Lawless, 29, arrived at the prison for a visit in July, a sniffer dog drew attention to a package she had concealed on her body.

Ipswich Crown Court heard on Friday that Lawless was carrying a package of herbal cannabis which had been covered in curry powder in an effort to avoid detection by sniffer dogs.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said Lawless, of Acton Mews, Hackney, told police the cannabis was intended for her partner.

She pleaded guilty to attempting to convey a prohibited item into a prison and was sentenced to four months jail suspended for 18 months and ordered to participate in a 25-day rehabilitation course.