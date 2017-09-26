Woman temporarily blinded by noxious liquid says her attackers are ‘animals’

A woman who was temporarily blinded in one eye after two men threw a noxious liquid at her in a Bury St Edmunds pub has described her attackers as ‘animals’.

The woman, aged in her 30s, said she was not going to let the attack on Friday night at the Glad Abbot pub, in Glastonbury Road, ruin her life.

Speaking anonymously to the BBC, she said: “They’re not really people, they’re animals.

“In my eyes human beings don’t do that to people.

“I spent two days being scared and I’m not going to be a victim.

“I’m going to live my life. I’m not going to let them ruin my life.”

The incident was at about 11pm when two men, one wearing a hooded top and the other wearing a baseball cap, threw the noxious substance from a bottle which hit the woman in the face.

“I heard something, I turned around and I got splashed in the face with something that wasn’t very nice at all,” she said.

“It started to burn. I wasn’t expecting it, didn’t really know what to do, got grabbed by some lovely people and rushed to clear my face up.”

She was treated at the scene by ambulance staff and taken to hospital.

She has temporarily lost the sight in one eye and is receiving further medical attention.

Police believe the woman was not the intended target of the attack.

“I’ve no idea who it was meant for. Nobody has any idea. I was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” she said.

“At this precise moment in time I can’t see out of my eye but they’re very hopeful that’s going to come back.”

Officers are looking at possible connections between the incident and reports of two vehicles driving dangerously in Out Risbygate and Newmarket Road just after 10pm.

The cars were believed to be a blue Ford Fiesta and a Vauxhall Insignia, possibly a white or silver estate, and it was reported they were colliding with each other.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said such attacks can ‘maim and disfigure’ and called on the Government to restrict the supply of such dangerous substances.

He said: “Fortunately these cases are quite rare in Suffolk, but there’s a worrying trend that’s starting to develop and we as a society need to be aware of that.

“These are cowardly, despicable and appalling crimes and I have nothing but contempt for anyone who does it.

“It’s vital the Government takes immediate action to restrict the supply of these dangerous substances and there are very tough sentences for those individuals convicted of carrying out these atrocious crimes.”

Anyone with information should call CID West on 101 quoting reference 62635/17 or Crimestoppers anonynously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.