Woman sprayed in face with ‘red paint’ in road rage incident

A woman was sprayed in the face with what was believed to be red spray paint during a road rage incident in East Wretham.

The woman was driving a Ford S-Max on the A1075 towards Watton on Wednesday, October 11 at about 5.50pm when she became involved in an altercation with the driver of a Vauxhall Corsa.

The male driver of the Corsa then sprayed the woman in the face with what was believed to be red spray paint before making off.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact PC Ian Hinchcliffe at Thetford Police Station on 101.

Alternatively anyone with details can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.