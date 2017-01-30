Search

Woman knocked unconscious after falling down flight of stairs in Bury St Edmunds

Paramedics treated a woman for a head injury today after she fell down a flight of stairs in Bury St Edmunds.

The woman, believed to be aged in her 20s, was knocked unconscious in the incident at a property near Mildenhall Road.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust was called at 7.38am and sent a rapid response vehicle and ambulance crew to assist.

Medics were on scene within four minutes to treat the woman for a head injury and back pain.

She was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further care and is believed to be in a stable condition.