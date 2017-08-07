Woman kicked as she fights off bag snatchers in Mildenhall

A woman was kicked in the stomach as she fought off two men trying to steal her bag at the weekend.

Suffolk Police say the woman in her 30s was walking down an alleyway off Kingsway, Mildenhall, towards Peterhouse Close, at some point between 9.30pm and 9.50pm on Saturday, August 5, when she was approached by two men from behind who pushed her and made attempts to grab her handbag.

But she held onto it and fell to the ground as she struggled against the suspects, who then kicked her in her stomach.

The men fled the scene empty handed, leaving her on the ground. After a few minutes, she was able to walk to a business address in Recreation Way where police were called.

The victim of the attempted robbery suffered minor cuts, scratches and bruising but declined hospital treatment.

Both suspects are described as white; one is believed to have been wearing a black coat with a fur hood.

Detectives investigating the attempted robbery are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the identity of the men to come forward.

Contact Suffolk Police’s West CID on 101 quoting 53005/17.