Woman in her 20s dies after her car crashes into tree

A woman in her 20s has died following a serious road traffic collision in Elveden.

Police were called to the scene at 12.10am this morning after reports that a blue Honda Civic had crashed into a tree on the B1106, approximately a mile north of the Centre Parcs entrance.

The woman was from the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath.

Ambulance and fire crews were also in attendance, but the driver died at the scene.

The road was closed whilst a collision investigation took place and reopened at around 8am.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 4 of 24 November.