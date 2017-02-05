Woman dies following two vehicle collision in Bardwell

A woman has died following a collision in Bardwell earlier today.

Police were called at just before 10.50am this morning (Sunday, February 5) to reports of a two vehicle collision in Bardwell Road, Bardwell.

A Vauxhall Corsa vehicle travelling towards Bardwell was involved in a collision with a silver Ford Galaxy vehicle travelling towards Ixworth.

The driver of the Corsa, a woman aged in her 30s, was treated by ambulance staff but died at the scene.

The road was closed for a time but has now re-opened.

An investigation into the circumstances of the collision is now underway.

Witnesses or anybody who has any information are asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD 127 of today, February 5.