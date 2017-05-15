Woman dies after being hit by train at Stowmarket

A woman in her 40s died after being hit by a train at Stowmarket railway station on Friday.

British Transport Police and East of England Ambulance Service say they were called to the station at about 5pm.

The ambulance service sent an ambulance crew and an officer but other resources were stood down when it emerged the woman had died at the scene.

British Transport Police say the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

The services on the line between London Liverpool Street and Norwich were disrupted and the station was closed until 7.25pm with delays of up to an hour until 10.15pm.