Witness appeal after crash in Bacton

Police are appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle collision in Bacton, near Stowmarket.

Officers were called shortly after midday last Tuesday (December 27) to reports that a car had gone into a ditch in Cow Green, off the B1113.

The driver and passenger of the red Peugeot 206 sustained minor injuries and an investigation into the circumstances of the collision is underway.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the driving manner of the vehicle to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD 146 of December 27.