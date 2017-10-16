Witness appeal after attempted burglary in Thetford

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted burglary in Thetford.

A window was damaged on a property in Lincoln Way between 8.15pm and 8.45pm on Friday though it is not believed anything was stolen.

Officers want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time. They particularly want to hear from anyone who saw two men acting suspiciously in the area at around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should call DC Claire Lordan at Thetford Police Station on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.