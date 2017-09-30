Winnie celebrates 105th

A resident at Fornham House Residential Home in Fornham St Martin, who was born in the same year the Titanic sank, has celebrated her 105th birthday.

Winifred (Winnie) Potter was born on September 20, 1912, and was the youngest of four children, with three brothers.

She was raised by her mother and moved to Gazeley in 1917, where she continued to live independently for 70 years until she moved in to Fornham House in 2014.

Rita Coleman, Regional Activities Co-ordinator for Healthcare Homes, said: “Winnie is a marvellous woman and is still very active at Fornham House and enjoys playing bingo and reading.

“For Winnie’s 105th birthday, a lovely party was held with lots of cards and a very special one from the Queen. Her birthday cake was beautiful and everyone enjoyed this with tea and sherry.”

Winnie worked as housekeeper for Lord and Lady Elsmere at Stetchworth Park and also carried out a lot of voluntary work.

She also always enjoyed gardening, which started with fruit picking when she was very young and went on until she was 100.

Winnie’s son, Robert, said: “She just loves the outdoors and when I go to see her we go out in the home’s gardens. She just loves it.”

Winnie has three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Talking to the Bury Free Press last year, she said the secret to a long life was in having always worked and spending a lot of time outside.