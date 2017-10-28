Winners who took a walk on the wild side

Animals of all shapes and sizes were announced as winners of a competition set up by a Bury St Edmunds craft group.

The crafty creature competition, by The Crafty Foxes and sponsored by Bury In Bloom, got children to make packaging creature containers with an accompanying plant.

Geogre Logan won with his shark in the eight and under catergory of the Crafty Creatures competition 2017

The winners won bags of arts and craft supplies during the Bury in Bloom’s Young Green Fingers presentation last week.

Melanie Lesser, of Bury In Bloom, said: “The designs were amazing, I would like to say a fantastic effort was made by everyone involved with so much imagination.”

In the eight and under category, George Logan’s shark won, Blaze Indian and Ashton Messenger’s penguin came second and in joint third place were Kelly Staveley’s giraffe and Beth Michael’s bearded dragon.

A dog by Jake Chapple, Connor Ranson and Will Chapman won the nine to 15 category, a half elephant half crocodile from Michael Mhende, Eddison Flint and Jack Patterson was runner up with Kayleigh Walker’s bumble bee in third.

A Special mention was also made to Francesca Freeman for her zebra.

In the 16 and overs, Elyse Wiggins’ rabbit triumphed, second was Dylan Butcher’s panther and a lion by Mary Purvis came third.