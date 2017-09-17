Windscreen business is a family affair

Some say not to work with friends and family but for two Thetford brothers-in-law they hope their new business venture together will be a clear view for success.

C and D Windscreens is the brainchild of Chris Pinkney and David Bunn and even though they have only been up and running since the start of August it is chipping away quite nicely.

Mr Bunn said: “We have hit the ground running really and the feedback from customers has been fantastic.”

The pair have nearly 30 years of experience between them with different windscreen companies and Mr Bunn feels this gives them an edge over their bigger rivals.

He said: “Having been part of national companies we have both seen cut backs by them which we believe has left a gap in the market as demand for work is still high.

“We can give same day or next day service which is better for people who want it sorted out as soon as possible.”

He also feels his close relationship with Mr Pinkney and them both having actual experience of doing the job themselves will give them an advantage in attracting new business.

The company is currently working towards covering all of East Anglia for individuals and businesses such as garages and hauliers and their next step in that plan is to crack the Bury St Edmunds market.

David said: “For the future we are slowly looking to expand of course and we know this will not happen overnight but from early signs we can see every success coming for us both.”