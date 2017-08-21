Windmill sets sails turning for threshing day

A flashback to a bygone era of farming and agriculture attracted hundreds of visitors to Bardwell Windmill on Sunday.

The 11th Steam Threshing Day helped to raise an estimated £5,000 towards the repair, upkeep and future of the mill, in School Lane.

A display of steam threshing with ‘Oliver’ the traction engine and a traditional threshing drum saw two tonnes threshed, to the delight of the farmer.

There were also visiting vintage tractors, guided tours of the mill, crafts, demonstrations, stalls, fairground rides and a beer tent. Freshly baked bread and cakes were so popular they sold out.

A spokesman for the Friends of Bardwell Windmill said: “The weather was perfect and it all went very well. It was a very happy day with a wonderful atmosphere. Everybody was smiling.”

“The mill’s sails were turning on Sunday, which was a lovely sight. They are only turning as a result of the people behind the scenes working hard to make events like this happen.”

Keen photographers were invited to take pictures on the day and enter them into a competition, run in conjunction with the Bury Free Press.

The closing date for entries is Monday – email all entries to les_clarke@hotmail.com

The winner – who will receive an A3 canvas of their print from Denny Bros – will be announced in the Bury Free Press in the coming weeks.