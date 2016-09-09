Widow’s heartbreak at vandalised grave in Horringer

A widow has been left heartbroken by ‘a mindless act of vandalism’ to her late husband’s grave – one of six in the same village to have been damaged within weeks.

Pensioner Dorothy Miller’s late husband, John, is laid to rest in St Leonard’s churchyard, Horringer.

Dorothy Miller with a photo of her late husband, John

She and her son visit regularly and were shocked, on their last visit, to find the top right hand corner of his marble gravestone damaged.

At first she thought it might have been an accident but she now believes it was deliberate, likely destroyed using a chisel.

Mrs Miller, 80, said: “I am very saddened and upset by this mindless act of vandalism.

“I, and my family, took great care in choosing a suitable memorial stone following my husband’s death in 2012 and you expect that it will remain intact as a lasting tribute to someone I cared about very dearly.

A close up of the damage

“I cannot understand why anyone would seek to vandalise someone’s gravestone.

“They must be sick, that’s all I can think,” she added.

Philip Underwood, one of the church wardens, said six headstones had been damaged like this in recent weeks.

He said: “It’s like somebody’s gone along and chipped away the top of the gravestone, or the corner – it’s just sheer vandalism.

“We’re cross and frustrated because we can’t really do more than hope the police can trace them.”

Police are linking this with similar incidents in Bildeston, Willisham and Nettlestead. They are asking people to remain vigilant around churches and call 101 with information.