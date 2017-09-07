Wetheringsett man in court on sex charges

A man from Wetheringsett is to stand trial accused of carrying out a string of sex offences.

Andrew Charles Peck, 40, of Park Green, gave no indication of pleas when he appeared at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court earlier this week.

He is accused of engaging a 15-year-old girl in sexualised conversations online, sexually grooming her and touching her in a sexual way.

He has been charged with intentionally causing or inciting a girl aged 15 to engage in sexual activity, as well as two counts of meeting a girl aged 15 intending to do things during or after the meetings which would constitute a sexual offence and two counts of sexual touching involving a girl aged 15.

All of the alleged offences took place in Stowmarket between May 10 and May 31 last year.

At Monday’s hearing, Peck was released on conditional bail to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on October 2.

His bail conditions prevent him from contacting three named people or attending a named address in Stowmarket.