Wetherden man caught growing cannabis told to hand over £3,169

A man from Wetherden who was caught growing cannabis has been ordered by a judge to hand over more than £3,000.

Roly Mutton, 44, of Upper Town, had previously been sentenced to 10 months imprisonment suspended for 12 months at Ipswich Crown Court.

He was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid community work.

Mutton pleaded guilty to production of the controlled drug cannabis.

The court heard last year how more than 40 cannabis plants were found by police officers being cultivated in a shed at the rear of Mutton’s home.

Experts said that if the plants all reached maturity and had been harvested the amount of cannabis produced would have had a street value of more than £20,000.

On Thursday, Mutton returned to the same court for a Proceeds of Crime Act confiscation hearing designed to recoup as much as possible of what he gained from his offending.

Judge Rupert Overbury was told that specialist financial investigators established that Mutton’s benefit had been £3,196 and that he had at least that amount in available assets.

A confiscation order was made by Judge Overbury which requires Mutton to hand over £3,169 within the next three months.

Failure to comply with that deadline would result in two months imprisonment, warned the judge.