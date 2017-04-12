West Suffolk’s weekend footballers raise £1,000 for assaulted fan Simon Dobbin

Players from teams in two weekend football leagues have raised £1,000 with a charity match for Simon Dobbin, the football fan left with brain injuries following an assault.

Teams in the Plastic Frames Sunday League and the Glasswells Saturday League, with whom Simon played as a player and secretary of Beck Row Football Club, play an annual charity match.

The team from the Glasswell's Saturday League who played in the charity match for Simon Dobbin

Saturday League secretary Bill Tinkler said: “This year we thought we’d do it for Headway, the head injury charity, because of Simon’s problems. I was just about to write to them when I thought, why not give it directly to Simon?”

Simon Dobbin, 44, of Peterhouse Close, Mildenhall, was set upon by a gang outside the Railway pub in Southend on March 21 2015 after watching Cambridge United play. He was in hospital for a year and is still unable to walk, talk and feed himself.

Simon and his wife Nicole were unable to attend the match last Wednesday, which was won 3-1 by the Sunday league, but the teams hope to present the cheque at a Beck Row home match.