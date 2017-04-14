West Suffolk’s charity fund raisers for London Marathon

Runners from West Suffolk will be taking on the London Marathon on April 23 to raise cash for local and national charities.

It will be the 50th marathon for Cherie Ransom from Bury St Edmunds though it is the first time she has run London.

Cherie Ransom is running the London Marathon for the Ambulance Wish charity

She said: “Someone else had this place and dropped out so it was offered to me.”

She supports Ambulance Wish Foundation UK, which is raising money for an ambulance to help grant the last wishes of terminally ill people. Cherie’s paramedic husband Mark will do a Channel Swim for them in July.

Three people will be running for West Suffolk Hospital’s MyWiSH charity. Heather Ruff and Jill Bunch work on the stroke unit at the hospital and will raise money for stroke rehabilitation.

Jill Bunch and Heather Ruff are running the London Marathon for My WiSH

The third is Simon Byford, a golf professional at Bury Golf Club whose chosen charities this year are the Macmillan unit and Rainbow ward.

Simon said: “My son spent the first six weeks of his life in and out of the Rainbow Ward and the amazing staff on the MacMillan unit have cared for many people close to me.”

Simon Byford is running the London Marathon for My WiSH

Gemma Manchett, assistant manager of Manchetts Rescue and Recovery, is running for Whizz Kidz, a charity that provides mobility equipment for disabled children.

The 25-year-old from Fornham All Saints said: “I have never been a runner before so this was a big challenge for me. It was really hard at first – I had had to start from scratch.”

Veteran charity campaigner Gina Long, of Fornham St Martin,admits she could barely run for a minute just three months ago. Gina, and her running partner Lisa Lumley, from Risby, will be raising money for Sarcoma UK after Gina’s daughter, Ali, was diagnosed with a Myxoid Liposarcoma three years ago.

Gina Long and Lisa Lumley are running the London Marathon for Sarcoma UK

Jo Hawes, 23, from Bury, is running the 26.2 miles for Chain of Hope, which takes heart treatment to children in developing and war-torn countries.

For Tom Kingsnorth, from Bury, the London Marathon will be the first in his two-marathons challenge. He is also running the Snowdonia Trail Marathon in July.

Tom is raising money for YMCA Cambridge and Barbara Bus Fund which provides specially-adapted transport for service personnel with life-changing injuries to get out and about with family and friends.

Jo Hawes is running the London Marathon for children's heart charity Chain of Hope