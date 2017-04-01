West Suffolk performer Matt makes his Broadway debut

A West Suffolk performer who starred in an acclaimed West End comedy is realising his dreams after making his Broadway debut with the show.

Matt Turner, who grew up in Thurston, says he feels like he has ‘won the lottery’ after landing a part in ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ on the New York stage.

Matt Turner

The 26-year-old performed on the West End in the Mischief Theatre Company’s show as well as in its festive spin-off Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

The comedy follows the chaotic antics of a drama society as they try to stage a 1920s murder mystery.

It officially opens on Sunday and Matt has been appearing in previews.

For the former King Edward VI School student, who takes his stage surname ‘Cavendish’ from the village hall in Thurston, it has been an ‘incredible’ journey.

“It’s been a remarkable couple of years,” he said.

“I’m understudying all of the male parts in the show bar one (five). It can be quite tense.

“Last week the lead hurt his neck so I had to make my Broadway debut from the interval onwards in slightly panicked circumstances.

“It was amazing though and I then went on to play that part for the rest of last week.

“Everything is so much grander than what we’re used to and it’s a real amazing moment for any actor to get to perform on Broadway.”

Matt grew up around theatre as his dad Nigel was head of drama at King Edward VI School. He performed with The Voice Squad in Bury, appeared in Suffolk Young People’s Theatre’s annual musical and performed in as many school shows as he could.

Asked about his future ambitions, Matt said he would like to do some TV and film work and perform at the National Theatre.