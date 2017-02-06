West Suffolk MP signs death road petition for A1307

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition calling on the Government to make urgent improvements to the A1307.

The road – which runs between Cambridge and Haverhill – has been nicknamed the ‘road of death’ because of the number of lives it has claimed, including two just last month in a head-on crash between Haverhill and Horseheath.

A change.org petition entitled ‘stop the death toll from rising on the A1307’ has gained more than 1,000 signatures in three weeks, including that of Daniel Walker, of Haverhill, whose wife’s family have lost loved ones on the road, West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock who has long campaigned for improvements and business leaders.

Mr Hancock said: “I wholeheartedly agree with this petition, as do several leading business figures in the Haverhill area.

“The A1307 is a truly dangerous road, and the sooner that action is taken to improve the safety of it, the better.

“Last month I met with roads minister John Hayes about this issue and we are awaiting the report on traffic flows as commissioned by the A1307 Action Group.

“I will keep campaigning for safety improvements to the A1307 – this petition is hugely helpful in raising awareness for the need for change to the road.”

The petition states that ‘action must be taken now to debate improvements to this road which would ultimately save lives’ and is to be delivered to Prime Minister Theresa May, Transport Secretary Chris grayling, South East Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer, district councillor for Linton Henry Batchelor and Mr Hancock.

To sign it visit change.org.