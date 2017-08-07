West Suffolk Hospital sees second biggest increase in clinical studies in the country

West Suffolk Hospital has seen the second biggest increase in clinical studies conducted in the country, according to a national league table.

Research teams at West Suffolk Hospital NHS Foundation Trust increased the number of studies last year by 58 per cent, with participant recruitment also up, by 243 per cent.

The National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) research activity league table shows there were 49 studies and 714 participants in 2016-17 at the hospital, compared to 31 studies and 208 participants in 2015-16.

Paul Oats, research and development manager at the trust, said: “This is a real accolade for everyone involved in research at West Suffolk Hospital and I am especially proud of the research nurses at the trust – their passion and hard work has enabled so many of our patients to participate in clinical research.”