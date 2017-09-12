West Suffolk Hospital apologises after wrong procedure carried out on patient

West Suffolk Hospital has apologised following a ‘never event’ in which the wrong procedure was carried out on a patient.

The incident in March was investigated by the hospital’s trust and steps have been taken to ensure such an error does not happen again.

The hospital says ‘no harm’ was caused to the patient involved.

Rowan Procter, chief nurse at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Very disappointingly, a ‘never event’ occurred in March relating to an outpatient procedure. Although no harm was caused to the patient involved, we immediately undertook a robust and thorough investigation.

“This has now been completed and steps have been taken to ensure as far as possible that this doesn’t happen again. We take incidents like this very seriously, as we support the philosophy that they are wholly preventable.

“Patient safety remains our top priority and we work with staff to continually improve our processes and procedures.

“We have apologised to the patient involved, and are grateful for their cooperation and involvement throughout the investigation process.”