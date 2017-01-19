West Suffolk group behind national pension campaign

The West Suffolk branch behind a national campaign is calling on women born in the 1950s to support their drive for justice.

Women Against State Pension Inequality campaign (WASPI) are trying to force the Government to help women whose pensions were taken from them.

Karen Sheldon, co-ordinator of the West Suffolk branch, said: “Women born between 1951 and 1959 expected, quite rightly, that they would receive their state pensions at 60, after paying in for more than 40 years.

“But successive governments have moved the pension date to 65, 66 or even 67 years, meanwhile giving women very little notice to adjust to this changed circumstance.

“As a result many women are experiencing real financial hardship.

“WASPI is a national campaign that is working to right these wrongs.

“As the local branch of the campaign, we are calling on all womento support this worthy cause.”

The next meeting of the West Suffolk WASPI group will be held on Wednesday, February 1, at 7.15pm at The Quay Theatre.

Mrs Sheldon added: “A great deal is happening at a national level to persuade the government to reconsider its position.

“This includes a mass action to the Department of Work and Pensions; speaking opportunities at the UNISON and TUC conferences; the creation of an All Party Parliamentary Group; and a national demonstration on Westminster in March.”

Women can find out more about the WASPI campaign by contacting Karen on: 07971 044890. Alternatively, they can email: sudburysuffolkwaspigroup@gmail.com or visit the national WASPI website at: www.waspi.co.uk