West Suffolk College takes part in Global Enterprise Week

Students at West Suffolk College will be learning about business enterprise with the launch of Global Enterprise Week today.

The event kicks off with a panel of business leaders in Suffolk who will answer questions on entrepreneurial drive and Brexit.

The 250 students aged between 16 and 19 will spend two weeks experiencing business and discovering what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur.

They come from the business, tourism and sports faculties and will be set a range of challenges which will prove their aptitude for business and also raise funds for GeeWizz, the charity founded by Gina Long which supports children and families facing serious illness and cancer.

Among the challenges students will have to invest money into their own business schemes. Last year they raised £3,000 for Inspire.

The week runs from November 20 to 30 and has been extended following the success of last year’s event.There will be a negotiation challenge for Level 2 students who will have just £10 to complete a shopping list while Level 3 students will take part in a fictional Stock Exchange challenge.

Sports students will be taking patrt in a Five a Day event where they have to complete five actvities including raising £5 for charity and networking with five new people.

Tourism students will take part in a challenge involving a selected continent.

Gareth Nolan from West Suffolk College said: “It’s about students really experiencing the business world. They have to wear business attire, take risk assessments, handle marketing and health and safety.”

Friday’s panel at the launch event is expected to include Clive Last, global chairman of Claas , Scott Russell from Paddy and Scott’s, John Dugmore from Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and Jeanette Dennis from Ashtons.