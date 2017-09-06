Search

West Row celebrates its village hall’s 10th birthday

West Row Village Hall 10th birthday cake cuttin, from the left, Sue Peachey, Karen Gallagher, Nev Peachey (former chairman), Michael Peachey (current chairman), Sharon Phillips, Vicki Butler, Kate Wells and Kimberly Alcock
West Row Village Hall 10th birthday cake cuttin, from the left, Sue Peachey, Karen Gallagher, Nev Peachey (former chairman), Michael Peachey (current chairman), Sharon Phillips, Vicki Butler, Kate Wells and Kimberly Alcock

West Row had a 10th birthday party for its village hall on Saturday.

Villagers were invited to take a picnic to the gardens behind the hall and the event ended in cutting a tenth birthday cake which was distributed free to all.

Michael Peachey, chairman of the hall foundation, pictured centre, said: “The trustees felt that given the long struggle over many years to build a new village hall, it’s tenth anniversary was a good reason to throw a party”