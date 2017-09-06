West Row celebrates its village hall’s 10th birthday

West Row had a 10th birthday party for its village hall on Saturday.

Villagers were invited to take a picnic to the gardens behind the hall and the event ended in cutting a tenth birthday cake which was distributed free to all.

Michael Peachey, chairman of the hall foundation, pictured centre, said: “The trustees felt that given the long struggle over many years to build a new village hall, it’s tenth anniversary was a good reason to throw a party”