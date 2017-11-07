Weekend brings two days of remembrance

Communities of all sizes are preparing to remember their fallen as Armistace Day and Remembrance Sunday fall on the same weekend.

Armistace Day, November 11, is the anniversary of the end of World War One in 1918 while Remembrance Sunday is the Sunday after it and though many people connect them with the two world wars they actually commemorate the fallen of all wars.

In Bury St Edmunds the Royal British Legion begins its remembrance activities with a short service and wreath laying tomorrow (Wednesday) on South African War Memorial Day at the statue in Buttermarket.

On Friday they hold a Festival of Remembrance at The Apex at 7pm, featuring the RAF Honington Voluntary Band and a drumhead service. Tickets at £12 are available at www.whatsonwestsuffolk.co.uk

There are two acts of remembrance in Bury on Saturday. People will gather at the war memorial on Angel Hill for a short Armistace Day service and wreath laying organised by the town council at 10.45am with two minutes silence at 11am, the time the guns fell silent on the Western Front, then at 1.30pm there is an open air service in the the Garden of Remembrance in the Abbey Gardens.

On Sunday, the parade of past and present service people, including members of the USAF, will form up in the Abbey Gardens and march out through the Abbey Gate at 10.30am for a wreath laying at the War Memorial followed by a service at St Mary’s Church.

Stowmarket is making a departure from past years. As usual there will be a short act of remembrance on Saturday in the Market Square, but for the first time the town’s Festival of Remembrance at the Regal Cinema will be held at 2pm instead of in the evening.

Tickets for the event, with the Cara-Lee Dance Group and Stowmarket Concert Band, are sold out.

On Sunday Army Air Corps soldiers from Wattisham will join past service people and youth organisations to gather at Red Gables in Ipswich Street and march through the town to St Peter’s and St Mary’s Church. After the service they will go on to a wreath laying at Stowmarket Recreation ground’s Memorial Gates.

Mildenhall will have a short act of remembrance on Saturday from 10.45am at the war memorial at the junction of King’s Street and Kingsway. This will not close the roads.

Sunday sees the town’s full remnembrance parade at the same venue and time. As this normally attracts about 400 people, including servicemen from the nearby bases, road closures will be in place.

Thetford and Brandon are having acts of remembrance in their market places for 11am on Saturday.

Thetford’s Rembrance Sunday parade forms up at the Argos Car Park at 10.30am to march, led by Norwich Pipe Band, to the Guildhall for an open air service and wreath laying with two minutes silence.

Brandon holds its Remembrance Sunday parade in the afternoon, gathering at the leisure centre at 2.15pm to march to the war memorial in the cemetary and on for a service at St Peter’s Church nearby.

In addition, there are many village services. One of the more unusual is on Wednesday at St Ethelbert’s Church in Wretham, when the Polish, Czech and Slovak military attaches are expected to join local veterans and dignitaries for a service to remember their nations’ airmen who served at RAF East Wretham in World War Two, some of whom are buried at the church.

On Saturday, Mildenhall’s RBL Branch will hold an act of remembrance at West Row’s war memorial at 10am, before going on to the Mildenhall event.

Ixworth’s RBL branch will hold a service of remembrance at St Mary’s Church on Saturday at 11am and a parade on Sunday, leaving the fire station at 10.15am to be at St Mary’s by 10.50am.