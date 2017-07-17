We will raise a glass to that! Villagers can pop in for a pint again after pub’s six-year closure

Troston villagers are raising a glass after their pub opened for business again on Saturday.

The Bull had been closed for nearly six years, but following a full refurbishment it was time to welcome customers again.

Terry Wilde, who is behind the bar along with his wife Susan, said they had been very encouraged by the opening night.

“We were really, really busy,” he said. “People were amazed by what we have done.”

The building dates back to the 16th century – with many original features now restored – and was first turned into a pub in 1801.

“The villagers are over the moon it has re-opened: one, it had become an eyesore; two, it is now a place for people to meet,” he said.

The Bull is open 3.30-11pm Wednesday to Friday and noon-11pm Saturday and Sunday. Food will be available once the kitchen is finished, while there are hopes to start a microbrewery.