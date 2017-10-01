We’re simply . . . Outstanding

A nursing home has received an outstanding rating from the Care Quality Commission.

Following two unannounced inspections in July, the watchdog found that Risby Park Nursing Home had made significant improvements overall and praised the staff and the management for going the ‘extra mile’ in helping the home’s residents.

Manager Moira Clare said: “When we discovered we had achieved an outstanding we were over the moon. We couldn’t stop hugging each other. We are like one big family.”

The home, in Hall Lane, Risby, received a good rating from the CQC in March 2015 but there were concerns about staffing levels.

The report said this time round though they were sufficiently staffed and morale among them was extremely high.

It said: “Staff were proud to work at Risby Park and were remarkably enthusiastic and passionate about delivering high quality care.”

Another part of the nursing home that had been improved on was staff providing a caring service.

The report said it was now seeing that ‘genuine and meaningful relationships’ had developed between residents, their family and staff.

An example of this was shown when staff members helped a resident and their relative renew their wedding vows.

The family member said: “They (staff and management) went out of their way to make it special, To me they go above and beyond the call of duty.”

Leadership at the home was also pointed out as an improved point.

The report said: “The registered manager was without question highly motivated, knowledgeable and skilful at her job.”

One of the residents told the report how she felt safe at Risby Park.

They said: “My children did the rounds of various homes to find one and they said Risby Park looked to be perfect for me,

“It has lived up to theirs and my expectations.”

Relatives also said that staff consistently supported their loved ones to achieve potential and live fulfilled lives.

Ms Clare was really happy the way things had come together over the past two years.

She said: “I would like to thank the wonderful team of staff, residents and their friends and families.

“This is what makes us outstanding, a team effort.”