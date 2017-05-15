We’re open once more – come in and see us!

Say hello to your Bury Free Press team – you’ll be seeing much more of us from now on.

Yes, new owners Iliffe Media has decided to re-engage with its communities and is undertaking a programme of re-opening receptions in its marketplaces – with Bury St Edmunds first, to co-incide with Local Newspaper Week 2017.

You can come in and buy a newspaper, you can pick up a free copy of glossy magazine Velvet, you can get advice on placing adverts or simply ask one of our friendly and knowledgeable staff to place one for you.

There will be reporters on hand as well if you simply want to tell us about a good news story – and the more the better.

Editor Barry Peters, pictured front, said: “I’m looking forward to welcoming new and old readers back into the Bury Free Press. This is a hugely positive move for the title which enables us to reconnect with the community in the best way possible.”