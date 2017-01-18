‘We Love Bury St Edmunds!’ members recreate memorable photo challenge

The popular ‘We Love Bury St Edmunds!’ Facebook group has celebrated its ever growing membership by recreating a memorable photo-shoot.

Last January, when the online group had attracted 9,000 followers within 30 days of launching, members flocked to the St Edmund statue next to the cathedral to ‘Photo Bomb the King’.

A year later, the Facebook page now boasts more than 14,000 members - and on Saturday they returned to the icon for a second candid camera challenge.

James Sheen, who launched the group through which people can share memories and photos of the town, said: “People were just laughing and enjoying themselves.

“For everyone who came there was someone there that they knew. The site is all about reconnecting friends, making new friends and just getting people together.”

Pointing to the group’s success at reuniting people, James said someone recently joined looking to find someone they hadn’t seen for 30 years.

“They posted something with the group and they reconnected within eight hours - that’s the power of ‘We Love Bury St Edmunds!’.

The group’s next initiative is a series of ‘Decades Prints’ each representing a particular era of Bury.

The first four prints, chronicling the 1920s, 30s, 40s and 50s, have been created by illustrator Joshua Rosewarne.

They will soon be available from the group’s website.

Visit www.welovebse.com where there are more details about the group.