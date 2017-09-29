‘We Love Bury St Edmunds!’ group lines up top entertainers for charity night

A popular Facebook group has lined up top entertainers for the sequel to its first major event which will benefit two charities.

The ‘We Love Bury St Edmunds!’ Facebook group is hosting ‘A Night 2 Rememeber 2’ at Great Whelnetham Community Centre on Saturday, December 16.

Stars on the night include Paul Da Vinci, the original voice of The Rubettes’ ‘Sugar Baby Love’ and Stars In Their Eyes winner Jacquii Cann who impersonates Alison Moyet.

Funds raised will benefit the My WiSH Charity’s Every Heart Matters appeal and the Gatehouse Dementia Hub.

Last year’s event, which featured the Brotherhood of Man, celebrated the Facebook group’s first anniversary.

James Sheen, who created ‘We Love Bury St Edmunds!’, said: “Last year it was called ‘A Night 2 Remember’ and I’ve people still talking to me about it now. They loved it so much.

“This year we’re doing it on a Saturday night so lots more people can come along.

“There was great audience interaction last year and that’s what this year’s acts will do as well.

“All we need now is for people to come out and purchase their tickets for the event.”

The night will also feature impressionist Marea Smithson, who has appeared on Britain’s Got Talent; Sarah Probert, who is a 1940s/50s rock and roll singer; burlesque cabaret artist Kristin Kapelli, who performed last year, and DJ Carl Whitehouse.

There will be a buffet and a first drink for free.

James added that he is looking for sponsors and raffle prizes.

Tickets cost £39.99 which are available from www.welovebse.com

For further information about the event and how to get involved, email James at welovebse@gmail.com