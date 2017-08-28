Wayne’s World elephant phone under the hammer

Dude, if you want a phone with schwing you need this babe at Lacy, Scott and Knight’s 20th Century Design Auction in Bury St Edmunds on September 8.
Described as a ‘silver plated novelty telephone, in the form of an elephant’s head, having raised trunk, the hinged cover enclosing a Perspex receiver’ it is said to have been used as a prop in the film Wayne’s World.
As Wayne would have said: “It’s so tasteful – not!” But it is expected to go for between £1,800 and £2,000. Party on!
