Wayne’s World elephant phone under the hammer

Dude, if you want a phone with schwing you need this babe at Lacy, Scott and Knight’s 20th Century Design Auction in Bury St Edmunds on September 8.

Described as a ‘silver plated novelty telephone, in the form of an elephant’s head, having raised trunk, the hinged cover enclosing a Perspex receiver’ it is said to have been used as a prop in the film Wayne’s World.

A phone in an elephant's head said to have featured in Waynes World is being auctioned by Lacy, Scott and Knight

As Wayne would have said: “It’s so tasteful – not!” But it is expected to go for between £1,800 and £2,000. Party on!