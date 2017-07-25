Water leak closes Wetherspoon’s pub in Bury St Edmunds

Have your say

A water leak has closed a popular Bury St Edmunds pub this morning.

Customers have been asked to leave Wetherspoon’s, in the town’s historic Corn Exchange building, because of a water leak.

'The Corn Exchange' Wetherspoon's in Bury St Edmunds

A spokesman for JD Wetherspoon said: “The pub manager immediately turned off the water mains, as soon as the problem was discovered, in the business premises on the ground floor, located underneath the pub.

“The pub stopped serving, allowing customers to finish drinks and meals before leaving, and is now closed until further notice.

“Plumbers are currently looking into the problem and work will be carried out to fix the leak. The pub will reopen as soon as possible.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”

