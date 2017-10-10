Waste hub plan returns to committee for third time

West Suffolk’s waste hub planning application will return to St Edmundsbury’s Development Control Committee agenda for the third time next month.

The plan which first went to the committee on July 19 was deferred until September 21 when it was approved, though a decision notice cannot be issued until the Secretary of State decides if he wants to call it in.

But ‘a matter of policy’ raised by the public later led to chairman Jim Thorndyke asking for a report for the November 2 meeting.

A council spokesman said: “We are considering further information on the Development Plan following a challenge that was raised for the first time at the meeting.

“Following advice from officers, the chairman has requested that further information is provided to the committee regarding this challenge and the Development Plan.”

Protesters at on September 21 raised the issue that the site was designated as agricultural land in the Development Plan and Vision 2031 document, which comes under that plan.