Waste hub approved at special meeting

The waste hub plan for Hollow Road Farm was approved today by a special meeting of St Edmundsbury’s Development Control Committee.

The meeting accepted the officer recommendation by a vote of 11 to five to approve the plan for the hub in Hollow Road, Fornham St Martin, in spite of widespread local objections.

The special meeting was arranged after the committee’s July 19 meeting decided to defer the application to allow officers time to report back on three issues raised.

The committee wanted to know whether a shared cycle/footpath to the south of Barton Hill could be removed from the plan, if lorries could access the site from the A134/143 roundabout on Compiegne Way and if traffic calming could be introduced along the A134 and Fornham Road.

The report to the committee said that after the additional information was submitted by the applicants, Suffolk County and the West Suffolk Councils, representations were received from 35 address, including the chairmen of Fornham St Martin cum St Genevieve, Great Barton and Fornham All Saints parish councils.

Most said it did not address their previous concerns.

The report noted applicants said the shared path was mainly for staff. Councillors felt its benefits would be outweighed by the loss of trees.

The applicants agreed omitting it would save the trees, avoiding an impact on the character of the area and saving ‘mitigation planting’. Officers did not consider the path was necessary to make the development acceptable.

The report said the A134/A143 roundabout would need ‘substantial landscape removal’ to improve visibility but points out the Fornham Road entrance would also require landscape work including removing a mature oak tree.

More significantly, the applicants said the A134/A143 access would restrict expansion of commercial businesses along the proposed route from the roundabout and commercial operators on the land are concerned it would bring hub traffic close to existing buildings and operations with possible ‘noise, air quality and vibration implications’.

The report said: “The applicants conclude that operational access to the proposed development via the A134/A143 roundabout would not be compatible with adjacent land uses.”

In addition, there are land ownership issues.

No further traffic calming measure are proposed on Fornham Road, but officers accepted signs and road lining proposed were of an appropriate standard.