Warrior spirit wins through at West Stow

More than 500 people attended a unique warrior event at West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village last weekend.
Now in its third year, Warriors Through Time saw a multi–period timeline of costumed warriors demonstrate their military prowess through a range of activities, including battle demonstrations and firing displays .
Over 40 re-enactors representing the warrior class, and the families who supported them, from a timeline spanning thousands of years, including Anglo-Saxons, English Civil War soldiers and World War Two lumberjills, were at the event.
New additions this year also included a World War One field hospital tent, a parade of military vehicles, including a Royal Navy and WWII jeep and also a futuristic laser combat game people could try out .
“Despite a down pour the day before and it being mainly overcast all weekend, families came along to enjoy the range of hands-on activities, demonstrating a true British spirit and a real desire to combat the weather,” said Lance Alexander, St Edmundsbury Borough Council heritage operations manager.
“The event saw a number of new attractions this year including Gloria, the medieval trebuchet which was such a success, it will now be staying with us for the foreseeable future and around which we are building a special education package for schools.
“Thanks to all those who came along to make the warrior event so enjoyable for the third year running, and all those who helped make it happen.”