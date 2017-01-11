Warning issued for severe cold weather in East Anglia - what you need to know

Emergency services and local authorities in East Anglia are warning of a 90% chance of severe cold weather in East Anglia between 3pm today, Thursday, through to 9pm on Sunday.

The advice for residents is to take extra care and special precautions to stay safe and warm

Heat well - try to keep a temperature of 21°C in the main rooms. Your bedroom should be kept above 18°C overnight. You may also want to use a hot water bottle or electric blanket (but not both!).

Dress warm - you should always remember to wrap up warm and put on a good coat, scarf and gloves when you leave the house. You lose a lot of heat through your head so remember to wear a hat or headscarf. Also to stay warm indoors wear several layers of thin clothes to trap the heat, and slippers.

Eat well - food is a vital source of warmth, so try to have regular hot meals and drinks throughout the day and remember to eat plenty of fruit and vegetables. In the winter months this will help ward off any illnesses.

Keep moving - moving around is good for your health and generates extra body heat, so any exercise will help keep you warm. No matter what time of year it is you should try to do some light exercise each day.

Stop smoking - by stopping smoking you will boost your health for the winter, reduce your chances of a heart attack and improve your body’s circulation.

Your health - people are more likely to fall ill with cold or flu in winter. Those who are more fragile or vulnerable such as older people, very young or people with existing health issues are more likely to have problems such as heart attacks, stroke, and pneumonia. It is important to take care of yourself, your family, and keep an eye on your neighbours when the weather turns cold.

Keep safe and look out for neighbours - if you have an elderly neighbour or relative, keep an eye out for them in the winter and make sure they are safe and well. -