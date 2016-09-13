Warning after tools stolen from van in Red Lodge

Police are urging motorists not to leave valuables in vehicles after power tools were stolen from a van in Red Lodge over the weekend.

The van was broken into in Peppermint Walk between noon Saturday and 9.45am on Monday.

The battery tools stolen include a 18v drill, a 12v pistol drill, a reciprocating saw and a 12v impact drill, which were all Bosch, plus a Makita radio and an 18v drill and a 24v SDS drill by Dewalt. A Dewalt 110v SDS drill was also taken..

Call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 37/54997/16.