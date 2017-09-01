Warning after purse snatched from car at Stowmarket supermarket

Police are issuing a warning after a woman’s purse was stolen in a distraction theft as she loaded shopping into her car.

At about 12.10pm on Tuesday a shopper left her handbag on the seat of her blue Renault Clio in Stowmarket Asda’s car park while she filled the boot with shopping.

As she was returning the trolley to the trolley-bay a man asked for directions. When she got home she realised her purse had been taken from her handbag and she later discovered £300 had been withdrawn from her account using a card from the stolen purse.

The suspect is described as male, aged in early 50s with a large face. Suffolk Police believe that offender had an accomplice who removed the purse whilst the victim was being distracted.

Police are reminding the public to never leave bags unattended or your car unlocked, even for only a short time.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident should call Suffolk Police quoting CAD 371 of August 29.